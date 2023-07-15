Home » New helmsman for the “Tri” sub 15
New helmsman for the “Tri” sub 15

NATIONAL. –

The selection commission of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, appointed Professor Carlos Cajas as the new coach of the sub 15 category. With a view to the Conmebol Sub 15 tournament to be held in Bolivia from November 1 to December 3.

Carlos Cajas will direct the Sub 15.

Based on the trajectory in youth football, the FEF Selection Committee has made the decision to formalize Carlos Cajas as the Technical Director of the sub 15, Cajas worked as technical assistant for the sub 20 category and has been considered to lead the tricolor team in the South American tournament that will be held in the last quarter of the year. The sporting achievements in Cjas’ career have been with Independiente del Valle, with whom he won in 2021 and 2021, being runner-up in the youth training tournament and Runner-up in the Milo Cup, Runner-up in the AFNA tournament, Runner-up in the Next Generation Trophy-Austria and Champion of the AFNA training tournament.

