New hires are down in European countries — idealista/news

In the fourth quarter of 2022the share of people who have recently started working (people who started their current job in the last 3 months) aged 15-64 out of total employed persons in the EU recorded a slight decrease compared to Q4 2021 (from 6.2% to 6.0%; equal to -0.2 percentage points).

The donne who started working recently experienced a larger decline (from 6.8% in Q4 2021 to 6.5% in Q4 2022; -0.3 percentage points) than their male counterparts (from 5, 7% to 5.5%; -0.2 percentage points).

The decrease of women who started working recently it has been particularly evident among those aged 15-29 participating in formal education, with a decline from 27.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 25.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 (-1 .9 percentage points). Conversely, males within the same age group and category recorded a smaller decline, from 25.0% to 24.6% (-0.4 percentage points).

Il decline more significant than rate of men entering work it recently occurred among those aged 15-29 not participating in formal education, with a decline from 13.2% in Q4 2021 to 12.5% ​​in Q4 2022 (-0. 8 percentage points).

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the highest rates of new hires in total employment were observed in Denmark (9.4%), Finland (8.6%) and the Netherlands (8.4%). The lowest rates were recorded in Romania (1.8%), Slovakia (2.1%) and Bulgaria (2.4%).

The downward trend observed at EU level was also evident in 20 EU countries. The largest decreases were recorded in Slovenia (-1.8 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021), Cyprus (-1.4 percentage points) and Belgium (-1.1 percentage points). Meanwhile, the largest increases were recorded in Luxembourg (+1.0 percentage points), Sweden (+0.6 percentage points) and Austria (+0.5 percentage points).