Home » New hires are down in European countries — idealista/news
News

New hires are down in European countries — idealista/news

by admin
New hires are down in European countries — idealista/news

In the fourth quarter of 2022the share of people who have recently started working (people who started their current job in the last 3 months) aged 15-64 out of total employed persons in the EU recorded a slight decrease compared to Q4 2021 (from 6.2% to 6.0%; equal to -0.2 percentage points).

The donne who started working recently experienced a larger decline (from 6.8% in Q4 2021 to 6.5% in Q4 2022; -0.3 percentage points) than their male counterparts (from 5, 7% to 5.5%; -0.2 percentage points).

The decrease of women who started working recently it has been particularly evident among those aged 15-29 participating in formal education, with a decline from 27.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 25.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 (-1 .9 percentage points). Conversely, males within the same age group and category recorded a smaller decline, from 25.0% to 24.6% (-0.4 percentage points).

Il decline more significant than rate of men entering work it recently occurred among those aged 15-29 not participating in formal education, with a decline from 13.2% in Q4 2021 to 12.5% ​​in Q4 2022 (-0. 8 percentage points).

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the highest rates of new hires in total employment were observed in Denmark (9.4%), Finland (8.6%) and the Netherlands (8.4%). The lowest rates were recorded in Romania (1.8%), Slovakia (2.1%) and Bulgaria (2.4%).

The downward trend observed at EU level was also evident in 20 EU countries. The largest decreases were recorded in Slovenia (-1.8 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021), Cyprus (-1.4 percentage points) and Belgium (-1.1 percentage points). Meanwhile, the largest increases were recorded in Luxembourg (+1.0 percentage points), Sweden (+0.6 percentage points) and Austria (+0.5 percentage points).

You may also like

Four-year-old rescued from falling at Hallstatt’s Salzberg

Pereira receives a baby otter

The Municipal Intermediate People’s Court issued 30 judicial...

Foundation for Future Issues: Meeting Challenges with Courage...

Two enemy informants were detained near Bakhmut and...

“Every effort, every merit brings its reward”

Eurovision Song Contest 2023: An Outlook | culture...

Altay’s 38-year-old striker Marco Paixao is the sole...

The colony ended 200 years ago!

Ukraine-News: ++ Russian attack wave in the run-up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy