New human finds at the leaves cave in Hagen

The finds include a lower jaw fragment and some teeth and tooth fragments from a child of about seven years old and the worn tooth of an adult.

The find situation is just as unique as the finds: “The finds are the first remains of Palaeolithic Homo sapiens in Westphalia. The finds come from an undisturbed layer context, as the experts say, because they were recovered during regular excavations,” explained Dr. Georg Lunemann, the director of the Regional Association of Westphalia-Lippe (LWL). During excavations, experts document the individual layers of sediment before gradually and systematically removing them. »The whole thing is absolutely special. The finds here border on the sensational,” says Lunemann.

It is still questionable why only the lower jaw fragment and the child’s teeth and no other bones were found. However, archaeologists hope to uncover more remains of the individual during future digs. »The finds show once again that the leaves cave is an important archaeological site and needs to be promoted and intensively investigated. We have now received answers to some questions, but others have come up with them: Was the child buried there or did it die in an accident,” said Dr. Barbara Rüschoff-Parzinger, head of the culture department at the LWL and herself an archaeologist, presented the finds.

»We are on a journey, on which we are gradually putting together individual pieces of the puzzle in order to complete the picture of the Stone Age here at the leaves cave.« Dr. Barbara Rüschoff-Parzinger

»Dramatic climate change«

The find situation also gives the scientists insights into the climate at that time and the environment of the Paleolithic leaf cave. “The new human finds come from a decidedly cold phase, the time of the last reindeer hunters, the so-called Ahrensburg culture,” explained Prof. Dr. Michael Baales, LWL archaeologist. »Back then, people in Westphalia hunted herds of reindeer that migrated from the north to the low mountain ranges in spring. The dating of individual reindeer bones from the “Hohler Stein” cave near Kallenhardt in the district of Soest agree with those of the new layer of finds in the “Leaf Cave”. However, no reindeer bones were found at the Leaves Cave, only the remains of red deer.”

Everything indicates that 12,000 years ago, a dramatic climate change occurred within a very short time. The short-term warming has led to rapid changes in flora and fauna. »This change has led to a migration of animals and humans from neighboring areas into our region. This is also proven by the numerous stone tools that we have found: these stone tools are not from the last reindeer hunters, but are of the type we know from France or southern Germany for this time, for example. This shows once again how mobile the people of that time in Europe were and how quickly they were able to adapt to new circumstances,” Baales continues.

“The findings are also important for the city of Hagen,” added Dr. Ralf Blank, Head of Science, Museums and Archives of the City of Hagen. »Each new find is an addition to the history of the city. And in our archeology museum in Hagen in the moated castle of Werdringen, this is even really tangible.«

The fact that the new findings are also of international interest is shown by the Publication of the research results in the open-access journal “PLOS ONE”, which is recognized in specialist circles.

The excavations at the leaves cave are to continue in August. The excavations of the past few years were made possible by the monument funding of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the LWL Archeology for Westphalia, the city of Hagen and other sponsors. A research application to the German Research Foundation (DFG) is currently being prepared in cooperation with the University of Cologne.