New ideas lead a new journey 丨 A new journey for the rejuvenation of a strong country Labor forges the Chinese dream

Source: CCTV Release time: 2023-05-02 18:44:50

CCTV news(News Network): On the occasion of the “May 1st” International Labor Day, General Secretary Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, extended holiday congratulations and sincere condolences to the working people across the country. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” to inherit the past and usher in the future. It is hoped that the masses of workers will vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, labor spirit, and craftsman spirit, work honestly, work diligently, be determined to innovate, dare to be the first, rely on labor creation to solidly promote Chinese-style modernization, and give full play to the main force in the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation military role. During the “May 1st” holiday, workers from all walks of life wrote the chapter of the new era of the most glorious, noble, great and beautiful labor in their ordinary posts.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s festive congratulations and sincere condolences inspire every struggler.

In Guangxi, the construction of the new western land-sea channel has been stepped up. The steel box girder of the Longmen Sea-Crossing Bridge connecting Qinzhou Port and Fangcheng Port is about to be hoisted. After completion, it will help the high-quality development of the Beibu Gulf Economic Zone. At the construction site of the Yongding River Bridge on the Jingxiong Expressway (Beijing Section), builders are making every effort to open the Jingxiong Expressway to traffic within this year. On the site of the second phase of the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin), the construction site of the new airport in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, and the Chongqing-Qianjiang section of the Yuxiang high-speed railway, project builders worked hard day and night to speed up construction.

Socialism is achieved, and the new era is achieved through struggle.

In March 2020, when General Secretary Xi Jinping visited the Chuanshan Port Area of ​​Ningbo Zhoushan Port, he emphasized that Ningbo Zhoushan Port plays an important role in national strategies such as the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. “Hard core” power. We must adhere to first-class standards, build and manage the port well, strive to build a world-class strong port, and make greater contributions to the development of the country.

During the “May 1st” holiday, as the “Belt and Road” routes increased, the container terminal in the Chuanshan Port Area of ​​Zhoushan Port, Ningbo was busy. Li Wei, a 33-year-old bridge crane driver, started his high-altitude “threading the needle” work. Through the 21 high-definition cameras on the remote control console, he aligned the keyholes the size of the eye of a needle, shifted and adjusted them all in one go.

In the Babusha Forest Farm in Gansu Province, the once barren desert was covered by green psammophytes. Right now, the forest farm workers are seizing the opportunity to pour “An Miao Water” for the newly planted saplings this year.

The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams, there is no shortcut, only hard work. In the positions held by the holidays, everyone said that on the new journey, we must work hard, honestly, and creatively, and continue to write a new chapter in Chinese-style modernization.