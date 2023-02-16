CCTV news(News Broadcast): Digitalization of education is an important part of the Digital China strategy. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that it is necessary to promote the digitalization of education and build a learning society and a learning country where all people learn for life. At present, my country is deeply implementing the strategic action of digitalization in education, promoting educational reform and innovation, and accelerating the construction of a learning society and a big learning country where everyone can learn, can learn everywhere, and can learn at any time.

At the first World Digital Education Conference held in Beijing, digital education equipment such as intelligent interconnected blackboards, 3D experimental simulation cabins, and multilingual translation machines made the audience shine. The development of information technology has endowed “teaching” and “learning” with more possibilities in more diverse forms.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to develop information network technology, eliminate the digital divide between different income groups and different regions, and strive to achieve equalization of high-quality cultural and educational resources. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s education informatization has embarked on a fast track of development. Relying on the cloud network, children in urban and rural areas can take the same class and share high-quality resources.

With the start of the new semester, the Menqian Primary School in Yongzhou City, located in the mountainous area, held the “Cloud Reading Sharing Session” simultaneously with high-quality schools in the same city.

Let hundreds of millions of children share high-quality education under the same blue sky. Over the past ten years, digital teaching conditions have been comprehensively upgraded. Today, the Internet access rate of primary and secondary schools across the country has reached 100%, an increase of 75 percentage points compared with 2012. 99.9% of schools have an export bandwidth of more than 100 megabytes, and 99.5% of schools have multimedia classroom. Over the past ten years, my country’s high-quality digital education resources have been continuously enriched. In March last year, the national smart education public service platform was launched, and the world‘s largest education resource center was built. As of February 10, 2023, the number of visitors to the platform exceeded 1 billion.

From promoting fairness to improving the quality of education, digital technology is also updating educational concepts and changing educational models. In the special vehicle laboratory of Beijing Institute of Technology, the school has developed and built a digital simulation experiment platform for special vehicles, which integrates teaching, experimentation and professional learning, and provides a broad space and personalized guidance for students to explore their respective research directions.

Digital technology is also continuously applied to the training and training of skilled personnel to help the development of the industrial economy. Located in Nanchang, Jiangxi, the first national vocational education virtual simulation demonstration training base has set up a virtual simulation teaching experiment center for 28 professional groups, which can accommodate 10,000 students for practical training at the same time, effectively solving the high-risk, Practical difficulties such as long cycle time and difficult observation.

The digitization of education also provides strong support for education for all and lifelong education. After ten years of vigorous promotion, the construction of a learning society in my country has ushered in new opportunities for development. At present, the lifelong education platform of the Open University of China has provided 620,000 high-quality learning resources, meeting the diversified and personalized learning needs of people of different ages, from workplace skills to hobbies.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China included “promoting the digitalization of education” in the report of the Party Congress for the first time. This is a major strategic deployment made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. Embarking on a new journey, my country is constantly promoting digital transformation and integrated innovation in education, accelerating the construction of a lifelong learning mechanism for all, and striving to write a new chapter in the construction of a powerful education country in the new era.

