New Ideas Party disqualifies Rebeca Santos from participating in the 2024 elections, and opens an investigation against Erick García – Diario La Página

The Nuevas Ideas party issued two communiqués tonight informing its affiliates that the deputy Rebeca Santos, for the department of La Libertad, has been disqualified from participating in the 2024 electoral process for having committed “non-ethical acts”, as well as announced that an internal investigation has been opened to determine if the deputy Erick García would have committed criminal acts.

In a statement, NI, states that deputy Santos was subjected to an internal investigation where it was determined that she committed “unethical acts that contradict the party” for which she has been disqualified from competing as a candidate for next year’s elections.

According to the document released this Monday, “There is sufficient evidence to support the decision” of not allowing the candidacy of Santos along with his substitute, since they would have violated the party’s statutes.

The disqualification comes after the National Electoral Commission of New Ideas opened an investigation process on July 1 to “guarantee order and compliance with the statutes and regulations of the 2023 Internal Elections.”

On that occasion, the political institute indicated that it would not allow any candidate to manipulate the registration or registration process.

Rebeca Santos is currently president of the Justice and Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly, as well as being part of the special commission that investigates the delivery of bonuses to officials and natural and legal persons during previous governments.

The case of Erick Garcia

Similarly, the cyan party notified that it has opened an investigation process against deputy Erick García, also for the department of La Libertad, due to accusations by the Security Advisor to the Presidency, Alejandro Muyshondt, who implicates the deputy in a case of drug trafficking.

“Attached to the exercise of transparency, we have opened an investigation process around the accusations made by Mr. Alejandro Muyshandt about the deputy Erick García”, reported the address of the political institute.

The party authorities asked Muyshondt to provide the complete images of the WhatsApp conversations that he leaked on social networks, where he implies that deputy García moves a significant amount of drugs.

«In Nuevas Ideas we will always ensure the exercise of justice and the Law and we will not allow any official to believe that they are above those principles. As on other occasions, we will go to the last legal consequences. sentenced the political party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

