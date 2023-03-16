TUC current

Two scientists from the Institute of Physics enriched the Germany-wide meeting of internship supervisors in March 2023 — Chemnitz student convinced the specialist audience with a self-developed demonstration experiment

Science thrives on a lively exchange of experiences between specialist colleagues. This not only affects research, but also applies to teaching. For this reason, the Working Group on Physical Internships (AGPP) of the German Physical Society (DPG) organizes the DPG school “Physical Internships” every spring as a communication and networking platform. This conference is offered to all German universities and is now also popular internationally. Chemnitz University of Technology has also been represented there for many years, as Dr. Thomas Franke, who headed the advanced internship at the Institute of Physics for many years until the 2022/23 winter semester, reports: “I’ve been attending this event for about 20 years and can always discover something new, because even as a teacher you never stop learning. In addition to purely physical problems, there are also didactic and organizational questions.” With his contribution “How much theory do you need to understand experimental Fourier optics?” Martin Dehnert and Dr. Herbert Schletter had held on the same occasion a year earlier.

Looking back, Franke adds: “Involving young scientists at an early stage was always particularly important to me. This is exactly why students from Chemnitz with outstanding results are regularly invited to Bad Honnef to present their results there themselves.” This involvement of young scientists continued in March 2023: Juliane Joswig, Master’s student in the Sensory and Cognitive course Psychology, demonstrated the experimental setup of an acoustic analogue to the FMCW radar, which she developed herself as part of her bachelor thesis. She explains the importance of this experiment: “There is a growing need for non-contact position determination, distance and speed measurements, e.g. B. in the course of autonomous driving. Instead of classic radar, current technology uses frequency-modulated continuous waves. Therefore, with the help of Professor Ulrich Schwarz, a demonstration experiment was created that brings this principle closer to the students.”

This Chemnitz contribution met with a great response from the specialist audience. Prof. Ilja Rückmann, WEH senior professor at the University of Bremen and member of the AGPP’s teaching aids committee, was very impressed: “With this practical experiment, students can carry out practical experiments and learn about fundamental physical relationships. The exchange between the practical course leaders at the conference, which also includes the presentation of innovative experiments, serves to improve experimental physics education. The Chemnitz experiment met with a great response and will be published on the DPG website of the teaching aids commission, so that it can be used at other universities.” Prof. Augustinus Asenbaum from the University of Salzburg and also a member of the teaching aids commission was equally impressed: “The lecture has caused a lot of instructive contributions to the discussion and showed how important such physical demonstration experiments are, which enable an understanding of new practical technologies in vehicle construction. In this respect, this lecture was also very important for the breadth of the spectrum and the success of the school of physical internships at the DPG.”

Last but not least, Juliane Joswig returned from the DPG school with a positive conclusion: “As a SeKo student, it was interesting to gain an insight into both the experimental part and the pedagogical part of the internship design. I was able to take away a lot of new food for thought for the further development of the demonstration experiment and its communication.”

(Authors: Dr. Herbert Schletter and Dr. Thomas Franke)

