New increase of 600 pesos to the price of gasoline in August 2023

by admin
As of today, August 5, 2023, drivers in Colombia must pay 600 pesos more per gallon of gasoline.

The Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (CREG) announced the update of the retail price of gasoline for this month, in order to face the fiscal impact on the National Government.

It is important to note that ACPM, another type of fuel widely used in the country, will not experience changes in its retail price, remaining unchanged.

These measures have been implemented since October 2022, when the phased increases in the price of gasoline began. In recent months, the increases have been 200 pesos in October, November and December 2022, followed by an increase of 400 pesos in January 2023. February saw an increase of 250 pesos, while in March and April the increase was again 400 pesos. In May, June and July, the price of gasoline increased by 600 pesos, the same figure that was established for August.

In the specific case of Neiva, the price of a gallon of gasoline is expected to be approximately between 13,700 and 13,900 pesos.

These decisions seek to address the deficit of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC), which in 2022 reached $36.7 trillion and is estimated to be $17.8 trillion in 2023, with 77% of said deficit attributed to ACPM.

“99% of gasoline is bought by popular sectors and middle classes. In the price that Petro imposes, 23% are VAT and plus taxes. And there are other disguised taxes because gasoline does not cost Ecopetrol the international price. It is then false that it is subsidized”, Robledo commented.

