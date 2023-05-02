New Infineon chip factory in Dresden: “Silicon Saxony” continues to grow

The chip manufacturer Infineon has started to expand its production facility in Dresden. In the presence of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU), the symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the chip factory took place on Tuesday. The shell of the so-called Smart Power Fab should be ready in autumn and construction should be completed in 2026.

Von der Leyen: “Dresden is a digital lighthouse in Europe”

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sees great prospects for Saxony and Europe as well as an important milestone in the expansion of Infineon’s Dresden chip factory. “Dresden is without a doubt a digital lighthouse in Europe,” said von der Leyen in Dresden. The expansion of the production facility is a big step for Dresden and Saxony in the digital world.

“The surge in globalization over the past few decades has meant that the world‘s economic regions have concentrated too much on their respective strengths,” says von der Leyen. The new plant in Dresden is helping to strengthen the supply chains for the most important goods and technologies in Europe.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that this awakening is a great opportunity for Germany to make itself independent of fossil fuels. For this "a lot of semiconductors" are necessary. Germany and Europe would therefore have to pick up speed even more. In addition, the chips manufactured in Dresden would secure jobs and prosperity. Scholz believes that further chip investment projects are possible at the location: "I don't have the impression that this major investment will be the last that we will see in Silicon Saxony."

Saxony paves the way for Infineon’s relocation