The Order of Architects, Planners, Landscapers and Conservationists of Livorno has announced a graphic competition for the creation of a new logo that represents its identity, and which encompasses the importance of the figure of the architect and of the city of Livorno.

In addition to its institutional role, the Order would in fact like to become spokesperson for social and cultural values ​​that belong to the architectural communitywith particular attention to the territorial area of ​​reference.

The logo must therefore synthetically express the following principles:

Identify belonging to the territory by identifying an iconographic reference

Identify the values ​​of sustainability that every human activity will have to embrace in our present and in the near future, including Architecture.

Represent the discipline of Architecture in the free interpretation of the author.

It will be original, aesthetically effective, easily distinguishable, reproducible in multicopy e adaptable to different sizes, surfaces and materials and it will have to guarantee the widest articulation for use on various supports and on all communication tools, both paper and electronic, including social media and, for this reason, it must be inscribable in a circle.

The goal is, therefore, to achieve maximum communicative effectiveness, with the possibility of reproducing both in color and in black/white in different formats and on multiple supports and must be processed to such a definition that it can be enlarged and reduced without loss of quality graphics.

Who is it for?

The competition is free and open to architects, creatives, graphic designers, illustrators, artists and university students from all over the country.

Evaluation criteria

Graphic quality of the project proposal | up to 30 points

Recognizability and legibility of the design proposal, both in color and in black and white | up to 20 points

Ease of reproduction of the logo in both small and large sizes | up to 40 points

Values ​​of Architecture and the Territory of the province of Livorno | up to 10 points

Jury

The jury is made up of members of the current Council of the Order of Architects PPC of Livorno: Nicola Ageno • Luca Barontini • Fabio Candido • Antonio Casalini • Dunia Demi • Emanuele Garufi • Gianna Mechini • Giulia Mucci • Marco Niccolini.

The technical jury is made up of industry professionals: Federica Farnesi (Project Manager Bananablu adv) • Luca Finocchiaro (CEO Oimmei Digital Consulting Srl) • Federico Raddi (Art Director Bananablu adv).

Award

The winner will receive a prize of 800 euro.

The jury could assign 3 further honorable mentions to the proposals deemed worthy.

more information: architettilivorno.it

