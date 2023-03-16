Asuncion, National Radio.- The members of the Council of the Magistracy, declared again on Wednesday a new intermission quarter of the ordinary session for the study of the integration of the shortlist of candidates for the position of minister of the Supreme Court of Justice, for Monday 20 March at 8:30 a.m.

During the previous meetings, the 1st and 2nd rounds were held to complete the list of candidates.

1st round and 2nd round.

Dr. Ruben Romero 5 votes

Dr. Gustavo Auadre 4 votes

Dr. Javier Esquivel 3 votes

Dr. A.S. Mary T. Gonzalez 3 votes

Dr. Gustavo Ocampos 1 vote

The 3rd round developed on Wednesday’s day was the following.

Dr. Ruben Romero 5 votes

Dr. María T. González 4 votes

Dr. Javier Esquivel 3 votes

Dr. Gustavo Auadre 2 votes

Dr. Gustavo Ocampos 2 votes

It should be noted that some applicants who were proposed in the previous rounds and who were no longer confirmed to date, such as doctors, Marcos González and Esteban Kriskovich.