Asuncion, National Radio.- The members of the Council of the Magistracy, declared again on Wednesday a new intermission quarter of the ordinary session for the study of the integration of the shortlist of candidates for the position of minister of the Supreme Court of Justice, for Monday 20 March at 8:30 a.m.
During the previous meetings, the 1st and 2nd rounds were held to complete the list of candidates.
1st round and 2nd round.
Dr. Ruben Romero 5 votes
Dr. Gustavo Auadre 4 votes
Dr. Javier Esquivel 3 votes
Dr. A.S. Mary T. Gonzalez 3 votes
Dr. Gustavo Ocampos 1 vote
The 3rd round developed on Wednesday’s day was the following.
Dr. Ruben Romero 5 votes
Dr. María T. González 4 votes
Dr. Javier Esquivel 3 votes
Dr. Gustavo Auadre 2 votes
Dr. Gustavo Ocampos 2 votes
It should be noted that some applicants who were proposed in the previous rounds and who were no longer confirmed to date, such as doctors, Marcos González and Esteban Kriskovich.