New investment projects emerge in Miami

For many years Miami has become the city chosen by the Latino community not only to start a new life, but also to invest in the real estate business. the last ten years has made this city the preferred city for those who want to live or enjoy an area surrounded by Florida’s services, restaurants, green spaces and quality of life.

RV Inmobiliaria and YPX Realty in Miami come together to bring excellent investment alternatives in the South Florida real estate market to Bogota.

Luis Gomez Centurionpresident of RV Inmobiliaria, says that: “the alliance makes available to potential buyers an immersive, hyper-realistic and multisensory experience in Meta Reality so that they can learn about the project, and choose their apartment in West Eleventh Residences Miami from Colombia. In this way, clients can tour and experience every space and detail of the property from different angles and perspectives.”

Thanks to this alliance, luxury projects such as those built in District 11, in the center of the Miami metropolitan area, gain an important advantage. Potential buyers can learn about important real estate developments / (projects) in an easy way with the support of Yupix, an innovative experience in Meta Reality without the need to travel to the United States.

Florida offers very interesting conditions for an investor. Today, the aforementioned District is one of the areas with the greatest real estate, art and entertainment development in the city. With a bridge to Miami Beach, access to the spectacular beaches is direct, and redevelopment of current port areas is advancing towards luxury apartment projects and shopping malls. In addition, very close are the Bayside Marketplace, the Miami Dade Arena and the Adrienne Arsht Theater, guaranteeing the sports and cultural offer.

