New Jeans, all debut album songs streaming on Spotify at 100 million won :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

‘Hurt’ surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify… 6th all-time record



[서울=뉴시스] New Jeans. 2023.07.05. (Photo = Courtesy of Adore) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-hoon = Syndrome girl group ‘NewJeans’ debut album ‘New Jeans’ All the songs recorded in the world‘s largest music platform Spotify has achieved streaming of 100 million.

According to Spotify on the 5th, the last track ‘Hurt’ of New Jeans’ ‘New Jeans’ was played 199,892 times as of the 3rd (local time).

‘Hurt’ is a lovely R&B song with a groovy drum beat and plain and sweet vocals. Despite being the only non-title track on New Jeans’ debut album, it continues to gain popularity among global music fans.

New Jeans has put six of the eight songs released so far on Spotify’s billion-dollar streaming music list. Except for the Coca-Cola CM song ‘Zero’ and the remix version of ‘Zero’ with American rapper JID, these are virtually all the songs they released.

Prior to ‘Hurt’, the triple title tracks of New Jin’s debut album, ‘Hype boy’ (300 million times), ‘Attention’ (200 million times), and ‘Cookie’ (100 million times) It reached the billion-dollar streaming milestone early on. Then, the title song ‘OMG’ and the b-side song ‘Ditto’ of the first single ‘OMG’ surpassed 400 million and 300 million streaming respectively on Spotify.

New Jeans is credited with changing the paradigm of K-pop with original music and concepts. The streak of Spotify records is expected to continue with the 2nd mini album ‘Get Up’ released by New Jeans on the 21st.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]