New Jersey General Assistance Program: Eliminating Waiting Period and Providing Financial Support

New Jersey General Assistance Program Eliminates Waiting Period for Cash Benefits

Newark, NJ – In a move aimed at providing immediate financial assistance to those in need, the New Jersey General Assistance (GA) program has eliminated the 28-day waiting period for cash benefits. Starting July 1st, applicants who qualify for the program will receive their cash benefits as soon as their application is approved.

The GA program, which offers cash assistance, burial assistance, and emergency housing assistance to individuals facing financial hardship, is a part of the state’s Social Assistance to Work program, known as WorkFirst NJ. The program emphasizes the importance of work as a stepping stone towards stability and a brighter future.

Under the GA program, the amount of aid provided varies based on the applicant’s circumstances. Single adults who are able to work will receive $185.00 USD per month, while disabled adults will receive $277.00 USD per month. For couples where one or both members can work, the benefit amount is $254.00 USD per month. In cases where both members of a couple are disabled, they will receive the maximum benefit of $382.00 USD per month.

To receive the cash benefits, eligible individuals and households are provided with a Families First Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. This card serves as a way for funds to be deposited and can be used for various expenses, including groceries.

However, to be eligible for the GA program, applicants must meet certain requirements. This includes having a household income below the income limit and being a Legal Permanent Resident for a minimum of five years. Exceptions may apply to this requirement in specific cases. Additionally, applicants must have resources such as savings, checking accounts, bonds, and immediate assets totaling less than $2000.00 USD.

The application process for the GA program offers three options: in-person, online, or paper application. Those interested in applying can choose the method that best suits their needs.

The elimination of the waiting period for cash benefits under the GA program is a significant step towards providing immediate relief to vulnerable individuals and households in New Jersey. It not only helps alleviate financial hardship but also facilitates access to necessary resources for a better quality of life.

For more information on the New Jersey General Assistance program and its eligibility requirements, visit the official website or contact your local Social Services office.

###

Contact:

Jane Smith

New Jersey Department of Human Services

Phone: 555-123-4567

Email: jsmith@dhs.gov

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

