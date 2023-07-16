New Jet Strawberries with Cream: “the chocolate bar that became a dessert”

Thus, the traditional chocolate with the iconic flavor of Jet, it becomes the first chocolate that works for dessert, for those moments of cravingfor after lunch, for when you want to enjoy a different flavor.

“We are excited to continue giving Colombia more ways to enjoy what they like, more ways to connect with the flavors that identify us. Jet became a dessert to reach more moments and more people”says Regina Malo, Director of Marketing.

According to Regina Malo, it took them more than three years of innovation and development to create this new Jet.involving the brand’s consumers in an active way, in order to design a unique mold that was easy to break, could be shared and had the perfect size and shape to represent a Jet dessert.

“Jet Strawberries with Cream is the perfect dessert for after luncha combination of delicious flavors with the authentic taste of Jet that will allow us to continue developing and exploring our brand and all the possibilities that exist to connect with our audience”, he affirms. Sebastian Montoya, Head of the Candies Category.

With the launch of Jet Strawberries with Cream, Chocolates Jet does not stop reinventing itself and complements its portfolio with new productsexpecting to achieve sales of more than four million units in its first year.

Following the launch, Jet announced that its new product ‘Strawberries with Cream’ will be available throughout Colombia: “We hope that all people have the chance to try this Jet that became a dessert; For this reason, we are making an effort to reach all the territories of the country very soon”, concludes Carolina Velásquez, Head of the brand.