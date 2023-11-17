New jihadist groups in 5 Arab countries threaten Israel’s interests

Yamanat

More than a month after the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the governments’ failure to support the Palestinian people, the formation of 5 new jihadist groups was announced in 5 Arab countries, 3 of which were Gulf. Who is behind them, how did they arise in one day, and what are the dangers they could pose to the Palestinian territories? Israel?

Several Arab countries witnessed the emergence of new jihadist groups declaring their support for the Palestinian cause. These groups, which are active in Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan, seek to resist the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state.

It also threatened to target all Israeli interests in the region, from economic centers to embassies.

5 new jihadist groups, who are they?

1- Ansar al-Sunnah Youth (Saudi Arabia)

2- Hama Palestine Movement (UAE)

3- The Rightly Guided Caliphs Movement and the Mujahideen Youth Movement (Bahrain)

4 – Saladin Al-Ayyubi Corps (Jordan)

5 – Egyptian Jihad Movement (Egypt)

The Ansar al-Sunnah Youth group in Saudi Arabia is considered one of the Salafist groups, and it occupied social media in the Kingdom after it announced its intention to do everything necessary to support Palestine, even if that meant starting with the Saudi government, which did not stand with Palestine.

Ansar al-Sunnah Youth in the Arabian Peninsula is one of five new jihadist groups that have announced the start of their activities in the Arab countries so far, and there is no further information about them, but their destination is clear, as they mentioned in the statement.

The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are seeking to arrest the group before the matter gets out of control and more Saudis join them. This is the only information available about this group.

As for the Movement of Protectors of Palestine and the Movement of Emiratis with Al-Aqsa (UAE), it is the second movement on the list of jihadist groups, and this movement appeared in the Emirates with a statement that they are a group of Arab Muslim youth in the United Arab Emirates, who have not and will not forget their families in dear Palestine and proud Gaza, and it was announced that The formation of the Protectors of Palestine Movement with the aim of attacking Israeli interests. The statement confirmed that the movement’s eyes are on the Israeli embassy, ​​its ambassador, Jewish companies, resorts, hotels and restaurants affiliated with the occupying entity, indicating that it will not allow Israeli Jews to grow up in our land in peace. The statement says: “In the footsteps of our late father and sheikh, Sheikh Zayed.” He who left this world hating the Zionists, and he used to say, may God have mercy on him: It is said that Israel is a democracy and it kills children and women. If we had such a democracy, a small amount of money would be given for it to be lifted and thrown into the sea. The movement stated that it would throw Israel’s interests into the sea, and in addition to that. The movement published a video threatening Israel to target its interests.

As for the Rightly Guided Caliphs Movement and the Young Mujahideen Movement (Bahrain), they confirmed in a statement that, given the ongoing aggression and massacres against our people in Palestine and Gaza and the loss of innocent lives, we hold the American administration responsible for that because the crimes committed against the owners of the land are not carried out except with American permission and therefore It is being carried out by the sin of the usurping Zionist entity, announcing the establishment of the Mujahideen Youth Organization in the footsteps of the Sheikh of the Mujahideen, the martyr Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, may God have mercy on him, and setting its goals to strike American and Israeli interests in the Kingdom of Bahrain, indicating that we will strike the financial port and the building that houses the Israeli embassy.

Regarding the Mujahideen Youth Movement and the Rightly Guided Caliphs, they are two Islamic jihadist movements. They declared that their goal is to purify the Islamic countries of the aggressor Americans and Israelis and to support the people of Palestine.

As for the Saladin Ayyubi Corps (Jordan), it is a group that originated in Jordan, and stated in a statement that after the massacres committed against our people in Gaza and the silence on the part of Arab governments, Muslims must be defended in all its forms, announcing the formation of the Saladin Ayyubi Corps in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. To strike American and Israeli interests in the country, stressing that since the hour of its establishment, there is no safety for the Americans and Israelis in Jordan, and that they are in great danger, noting that they have become monitored and are being monitored, and that the group will achieve its goals at the appropriate time, calling on the Jordanian people to shake the ground beneath them. The feet of the Zionists wherever they are.

Regarding the Egyptian Jihad Movement (Egypt), according to its statement, its establishment came in response to Islamic law, the call of Al-Aqsa and the martyrs of Palestine, indicating that a group of young people in Egypt formed the Egyptian Jihad Movement to destroy the fortresses of the enemies of the Zionists and the Americans and to strike all their interests in Egypt. The statement called on the Egyptians to contribute. In this jihadist movement, they do everything they can to uproot American and Zionist terrorism from its roots.

The five new jihadist groups appeared overnight in 5 Arab countries, and these groups declared that they aim to target Israeli and American interests in the region (the countries in which they are located) to support the Palestinians who have been failed by the governments.

The reasons for the emergence of new jihadist groups are due to the continued Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, the continued suffering of the Palestinian people, the increasing influence of jihadist discourse in the Arab world, which calls for jihad against the occupation, the failure of political efforts to achieve peace and guarantee the rights of the Palestinians, and the international silence of what is happening in Gaza.

These groups represent a serious challenge to the interests of Israel and America in the region, and they also represent a threat to normalized Arab governments that want normalization.

Source: Social media + news sites

