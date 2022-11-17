New journey starts again｜Xi Jinping leads the Chinese-style modernization – “realize the common prosperity of all people”Fly into the homes of ordinary people

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that “the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization are: adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, adhere to socialism with Chinese characteristics, achieve high-quality development, develop people’s democracy throughout the process, enrich the spiritual world of the people, and realize The common prosperity of all people promotes the harmonious co-existence between man and nature, promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and creates a new form of human civilization.”

Common prosperity is the essential requirement of socialism and an important feature of Chinese-style modernization. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has placed more importance on the gradual realization of the common prosperity of all the people, promoted coordinated regional development, taken effective measures to ensure and improve people’s livelihood, won the battle against poverty, and built a comprehensive A well-off society has created good conditions for promoting common prosperity.

Source: People’s Daily, Xinhua News Agency, “Seeking Truth”