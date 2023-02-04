During the technical visit made by Governor Clara Luz Roldán, to the construction works of the new Juanchito bridge, the president confirmed that the structure will be delivered completely finished this year.

The regional president said that “we were able to verify the progress and that the material is under construction. I want to tell the people of Valle del Cauca that the resources are fully guaranteed in cash, every day we continue advancing in this highly engineered work, which is sometimes difficult to explain due to its complexity, but this year trusting in God and in this team of professionals we are going to be inaugurating it”.

Likewise, Roldán invited those from Valle del Cauca who are interested in working for the completion of the work to send their resumes, since personnel are being received.

progress

The director of the Supervision of the University of Quindío, Marco Aurelio Forero, specified that “all the problems we had due to a shortage of materials have already been overcome and are under construction, including some loading and support forms that arrived yesterday.”

He assured that in order to move faster, the increase in work shifts is contemplated.

accesses

For his part, the Secretary of Infrastructure of the Valley, Frank Ramírez, assured that progress is being made to “begin to join the roads in the middle of the river and then complete the accesses. Additionally, we are going to have a traffic management plan for Ciudad del Campo under the bridge while the works continue, but the definitive solution for them will be this current bridge that will remain for exclusive access and connection to the bike path”.

Photo: Government of the Valley

