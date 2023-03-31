The Judge Election Committee elected 18 new federal judges on Thursday. Five new judges will take up their posts at the Federal Court of Justice, three judges at the Federal Fiscal Court, two judges at the Federal Administrative Court and one judge at the Federal Labor Court.

A total of 18 positions to be filled

The new federal judges at the BGH are Susan Herold, Matthias Katzenstein, Christian Kunnes, Sandra Marks, Renata von Pückler, Daniela Recknagel, Felix Schmidt, Michaela Welnhofer-Zeitler and Georg Zimmermann. The judge selection committee chose Sina Baldauf, Petra Barche, Harald Brandl, Fabian Schmitz-Herscheidt and Sandy Schüler-Täsch for the BFH. Sina Stamm and Ariane Wiedmann will start their work at the BVerwG. The newcomers to the BAG are Christoph Betz and Sandra Wullenkord. As the Federal Ministry of Justice announced, this time there was no choice for the Federal Social Court.