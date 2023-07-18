New kiss between men in Masterchef excited viewers again

Strong criticism of Masterchef for the participation of Juan Pablo Barragán

Juan Pablo Barragan He is one of the actors who is part of the 24 chefs who entered the great kitchen of MasterChef Celebrity, his charisma and his performance have given him one that again immunity within the recognized competence.

However, on the night of the Fourth of July, social networks began to fill with strong comments towards Juan Pablo Barragán, This is because years ago the actor was accused by his sentimental ex-partner for sexual harassment.

Fact that has been reproached by all viewers, who assure that it is inappropriate for the RCN Channel to summon people with judicial recordsIn addition, they consider it unacceptable that within the program there are people sued for sexual harassment.

Viewers’ comments on Juan Pablo Barragán’s participation in the culinary reality show

Users of the Twitter social network did not hesitate to let the nonconformity be known by the presence of Barragán in the edition of MasterCheff Celebrity 2023.

“For Canal RCN it is acceptable that a guy ignores consent and bothers a woman 20 years younger, I don’t know why he normalizes the harassment of Juan Pablo Barragán to Francisca Estevez in MasterChef Celebrity ” It was the message of a user.

This message is because both Juan Pablo Barragán and Francisca Estevez have formed a great bond of friendship that has been reproached and branded as ‘harassment’.