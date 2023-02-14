The new road La Paz-Valledupar will continue to work on One way, According to the Secretary of Works of the capital of Cesar, efrain quinterodespite the fact that the Minister of Transport, William Reyesasked that the road could be bidirectional.

“We made a request to the national and territorial direction of Invías regarding the technical feasibility of being able to provide people who are inside the Cacique Upar roundabout in Valledupar to be able to turn towards La Paz, and the answer is that definitely the signage that This does not allow us to enable in a double sense ”, Quintero told EL PILÓN.

The mayor of Valledupar had announced the adaptation works in the final part of the urban highway of this new corridor, which is located in the San Fernando neighborhood, but a group of residents and observers opposed the execution.

Although the workers managed to demolish a fraction of the left curb on February 3, it was rebuilt shortly after. The residents of the area had organized a sit-in.

SECOND ROAD

“We know that they will soon award the second carriageway,” added the secretary, based on Reyes’ statements: “The second carriageway will begin with the award that Findeter will make in February for more than 80 billion pesos”.

