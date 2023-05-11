New landing page “Study in Chemnitz” is online | TUCcurrent

In the information portal www.studium-in-chemnitz.de, Chemnitz University of Technology answers many questions about studying and starting a career at eye level with its target groups

The updated landing page “Study in Chemnitz” (www.studium-in-chemnitz.de) is online. This web portal is intended to arouse the curiosity of schoolchildren and those interested in studying at Chemnitz University of Technology, to accompany them on their way to their studies and to support them at the start of their studies. Helpful information and tips are bundled for everything to do with the decision to study, starting your studies and beyond. The headings “Orientate and decide”, “Apply”, “Get started and get started”, “Participate, get involved” and “Continue after your studies” make it easier to navigate on the website, which is also linked from the Chemnitz University of Technology homepage .

Many questions are answered quickly and competently here

The five categories are introduced by three Chemnitz students, a TU employee and a graduate. In addition, Florian Semmler is the new “central” face of “Studying in Chemnitz”. The media communication student with his striking red hair is happy to be able to point the way to Chemnitz for future students: “I really think the landing page is a great success. With it, the students have a nice tool to find out about studying at Chemnitz University of Technology and I am very happy that I was able to make a small contribution to it,” says the 28-year-old.

Juliane Siemer, who works at the Central Student Advisory Service, also appreciates the revised website and is therefore happy to be the new face of the “Apply” section: “We are delighted that our previous information and advice options for prospective and new students have been expanded to include the landing page, die which is already actively being approached by our target groups, is ideally complemented.” Especially in the orientation phase for a degree, it is important to ask yourself many questions: Which field of study suits me? Is Chemnitz the right place to study for me? Where do I have to apply and what are the deadlines? “The landing page deliberately asks these questions and refers or links to the answers, which Chemnitz University of Technology answers on an equal footing with the target group,” says Siemer.

Max Rose, who completed his bachelor’s degree in Applied Computer Science at Chemnitz University of Technology, was also involved in the project and is happy to be part of the TUC family after graduating. With the company “audory”, a platform for interactive audio books he founded with the support of Chemnitz University of Technology, he made it from his studies to the television show “Die Höhle der Löwen”. He is currently working on a prototype for an interactive video format.

The updated site www.studium-in-chemnitz.de is especially useful to get ahead of the upcoming TUCday on June 3, 2023 to find out about the university in advance and to get a first impression.

Updated website is a creative collaborative effort

Several areas of Chemnitz University of Technology were involved in the further development of the website. The employees of the “TUCdiscover” project team, the press office and cross-media editorial team as well as the university computer center were significantly involved. “My special thanks go to those who worked in front of the camera: Antonia Lieshoff, Peter Lorentz, Angelina Wettinger, Florian Semmler, Juliane Siemer and Max Rose give the site a personal face,” says Susann Kappler, project coordinator of “TUCdiscover”. The new video “Studying in Chemnitz, the European Capital of Culture 2025” will also be prominently integrated into the portal. The clip was produced together with LUMALENSCAPE Filmproduktion GmbH, which contributed its professional view of the target group of prospective students.

Further information issued to Susann Kappler, phone 0371 531-37160, email [email protected].

Mario Steinebach

11.05.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The gives an impression of how they report about the university media review.