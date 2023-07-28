New latest generation blitz in Piazza Duomo in Milan – News

New latest generation blitz in Piazza Duomo in Milan, where on March 9 environmental activists had daubed the statue of Vittorio Emanuele II with a yellow paint which turned out to be non-washable with ordinary cleaning.



This time it was the billboards that protected the statue during the cleaning phases that were targeted.



Six activists were blocked by the Duomo unit of the local police. Digos also arrived on site to bring the perpetrators of the blitz to the police station.



“The cleaning works, paid for by a private individual, cost 28,950 euros; those for damages caused by the extreme events of the last two weeks in Lombardy exceed 41 million euros” they explained from Ultima Generazione underlining that “the gesture is meant to denounce the hypocrisy of politicians, whose priority is to clean up a statue to make everything go back to the way it was before and hide their own ineptitude”.



