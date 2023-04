As reported in the Steyrer Zeitung, there will no longer be deaneries in the future, but parishes with individual parishes. The parishes are led and administered by a triumvirate – consisting of a priest, a pastoral and an administrative board. In Steyr, 15 parishes merge into one parish. Pastor Franz Wöckinger, Pastoral Director Ursula Stöckl and Administrative Director Sigrid Steinmayr will be in charge.