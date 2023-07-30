New light for the cathedral in Meissen

Meißner Dom gets new lighting. According to the Bishopric of Meissen, the large nave and the cross altar will be fitted with custom-made LED elements in the first phase of construction in the coming weeks. Funding of 12,000 euros is available for equipping the 800-year-old church as a monument, according to the Bishopric as the sponsor of the cathedral. The Hochstift contributed a further 8,000 euros.

Better lighting

“We had been planning to improve the lighting for a long time,” explained Knut Hauswald, the master builder at Meißner Cathedral. The project can now be made possible thanks to funding from the “Culture Area Meissen – Saxon Switzerland – Eastern Ore Mountains”.

Keystones open

In preparation for the installation of the new lighting, three keystones in the main nave of the cathedral had been opened by the cathedral builders’ hut in the past few days. In the Middle Ages, building materials for minor repairs in the area of ​​the roof structure were transported through the openings. In addition, they may have been used at that time to clarify biblical events in the services, for example on Ascension Day by drawing figures up.

Next up is the improvement of the lighting in the high choir in the cathedral. Donations are still needed for this.

