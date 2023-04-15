Home » New Los Chorros megaproject will benefit more than 3.5 million people
New Los Chorros megaproject will benefit more than 3.5 million people

New Los Chorros megaproject will benefit more than 3.5 million people

At the beginning of the week, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) announced its support for the Los Chorros megaproject. This work will benefit more than 3.5 million people who move daily on the highway.

“The impact of the project in Los Chorros is not only for those who travel along the road, it will reach the port of Acajutla, approximately 3.5 million people. It is about mobility, connectivity, economic development, logistics and above all about giving quality of life to our people”, assured the director of CABEI in El Salvador, Luis Rodríguez.

CABEI has continuously proven to be a strategic ally for the Government of El Salvador, supporting different initiatives that promote the development of the country. In the same way, they have shown themselves willing to change the daily reality of the nation.

