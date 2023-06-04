New Maghreb restaurants in Paris introduce the French to “Al-Rafisa” and “Shakhshoukha”

Couscous and tagine are widely popular in France, but the new Maghreb restaurants in Paris were not satisfied with them, but rather included in their menus a group of other dishes that are not as famous, such as rafisa, rashtah and shakhshoukh, allowing the discovery of Maghreb cuisine rich in its diversity.

Katia Barek, 42, was working in the field of communication when she made the decision in 2021 to open an Algerian restaurant in the center of Paris, which she called “Majouja” – the nickname given to her mother – that serves only lunch, to allow her customers to discover the cuisine of her childhood.

“I am from a generation that is a bit ashamed of its kitchen, that it was said to ‘smell of spices’ and so on,” said Katya. Today, I am proud to have reclaimed my culture, and to be selling in the 9th arrondissement of Paris the sponge that my mother cooked on Sunday afternoons.”

As for Mustafa Khalis (52 years old), who founded the Moroccan restaurant “Jamila” in 2020 and now has branches in three districts, he said: “Our kitchen is part of our heritage. It is a legacy passed on to us by our families, and it is important to highlight it.”

Gastronomy historian Patrick Rambour noted, in an interview with “Agence France Presse”, that Maghreb restaurants have been established in the French capital “since the end of the nineteenth century,” but what is new is the recent emergence of restaurants that attract especially customers working in offices.

“new phenomenon”

He pointed out that “a new phenomenon has emerged a few years ago, thanks to a new generation of restaurateurs, who allow customers to discover the art of Maghreb gastronomy, which was not known to them except through couscous.”

Katia Barek confirmed that the menu of dishes in her restaurant “includes the famous couscous, of course,” but it also includes traditional, less well-known foods, such as Rishta (fine pasta), and others that are being developed, such as + veils + stuffed with spinach and feta cheese.

As for the “Tunisia” restaurant, which opened in the 10th arrondissement of Paris in 2018, it also allows a taste of “family cuisine above all,” according to what its 34-year-old founder, Swar Al-Damaq, described. She emphasized that this cuisine is very diverse. The menu of her restaurant, which highlights the “specificity of Tunisian cuisine”, extends from grilled bream to Tunisian street food sandwiches, passing through couscous with cauliflower (octopus), which is famous for the coastal city of Sfax in eastern Tunisia, and from which Souar hails.

She pointed out that her mother “personally trained the chef to make couscous with cauliflower in the restaurant, to be completely identical to that prepared at home.”

“on Instagram”

Katia, whose restaurant’s decor recalls her roots and includes, for example, her mother’s couscous sifters, said the aim is to make customers “feel like the aromas and flavors of their own home.”

At the same time, the founder of “Al Majoja” wants to avoid the image of “folklore restaurants.” She described her restaurant as “traditional and modern” at the same time, and she is working to be strongly present on social networks, and she has, for example, more than 45,000 followers on “Instagram”.

This is also what Mustafa Khalis, who is also very active on the Internet, aspires to. He wants to make his restaurant, Djamila, more of a “destination” than a “simple restaurant,” by highlighting Moroccan craftsmanship during its exhibitions.

Khalis said, “Even if the profession of a restaurant owner is difficult, there is room” to create more restaurants. “We have a very rich and varied cuisine, and we can highlight it by going beyond the large traditional elements that everyone knows.”