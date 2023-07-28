New maxi sentence for former governor Durnwalder funds – News

New maxi sentence by the Court of Auditors of Bolzano for the former South Tyrolean governor Luis Durnwalder. According to the sentence, published today, the former president will have to compensate a total of 270 thousand euros. For his lawyer Gerhard Brandstaetter, questioned by ANSA, “the sentence is unacceptable and incomprehensible, because the damage to the Province is not absolutely proven and for this reason we will present an appeal”.

Last April, the prosecutor’s office of the Court of Auditors had asked for damages of 300,000 euros for alleged damage to the local body’s image. The damage would derive from the penal sentence, which has become definitive, of the former South Tyrolean president to 2 years and 6 months for embezzlement, in the trial on the undue use of reserved funds.

In the past Durnwalder had already been sentenced by the accounting judges, in various strands, to several hundred euros in compensation for the management of his representative funds and for decrees issued between 2010 and 2014, with which the hunting of protected fauna.

“It is founded to believe that such misappropriation/distraction of public money (which already in the abstract is repugnant to the social conscience) have concretely assumed in the eyes of the citizen-taxpayer a very serious harmful value to the image of the Province, since repeatedly held by the subject placed at the head of the body of maximum territorial importance and consequently suitable for causing a bewildered and widespread impression of opacity, arbitrariness and privilege”. With this textual motivation, the judges of the Court of Auditors of Bolzano sentenced the former president of the provincial council, Luis Durnwalder, to pay 270 thousand euros as compensation for damage to his image which, in their opinion, would have occurred in the legal case on the funds reserved. According to the Court, in the proceeding “an outcry of massive diffusion and therefore a corresponding heavy damage to the image of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano” would have been ascertained.

