New mayor of Cartagena requests to “exorcise” his office by ensuring that it was occupied by “a diabolical being” – Diario La Página

The new mayor of the Colombian city of Cartagena, Dumek Turbay Paz, asked the Catholic Church to perform an exorcism in the Customs Palace, the main headquarters of the Mayor’s Office, and in his official office, which was occupied by his predecessor, William Dau Chamat. , whom he classified as “a malevolent and diabolical being,” reported the local press.

«When a malevolent and hateful being is the one who governs, it is impossible for me to enter that office, it is impossible for me to step into the corridors of the Customs Palace. […] There is no way to get into that office. […] until the Catholic Church helps me with an exorcism plan for the headquarters,” the mayor told reporters during the inauguration ceremony of his cabinet that took place on Monday. “I’m not lying or exaggerating,” he said.

Until the religious practice is carried out, the official will dispatch from the Palace of the Proclamation, alternate headquarters of the Government of the department of Bolívar. “The governor [Yamil Arana Padauí] “He has authorized me,” said Turbay Paz, adding that he could also do it “from the streets or terrace of a citizen.” “But I won’t go through Customs for now,” she added.

At the same time, in Tunja, capital of the department of Boyacá, the new mayor, Mijaíl Krasnov, of Russian nationality, asked for the help of a priest “to pour holy water and remove the corrupt energy” from his office. Thus, on Tuesday, the priest Elfy Bernal, accompanied by Krasnov, toured the offices of the Mayor’s Office building, where he threw holy water.

