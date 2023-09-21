New Mexico Offers Tax Refunds and Stimulus Payments to Residents: Here’s How to Make a Claim

New Mexico to Offer Tax Refunds and Stimulus Payments to Residents

The state of New Mexico has announced that it will be providing tax refunds to its residents who pay taxes and stimulus payments to those who do not. Governor Michelle Luján Grisham confirmed this after $15 million became available for distribution.

The tax refund will be available for couples filing joint returns, heads of household, and surviving spouses. The refund can amount to up to $1000.00 USD. Single taxpayers and married individuals who file their returns separately will be eligible for a refund of $500.00 USD.

Residents who have completed a 2021 personal tax return (PIT) and are not claimed as dependents on another taxpayer’s return are eligible for the refund. It is important to note that the refunds will be sent to New Mexico residents.

To make a claim, eligible residents have until May 31, 2024, to submit their 2021 PIT return forms. For those who have already submitted their forms, they will simply need to wait for the refund to be processed.

The refund checks will be printed and mailed to qualified individuals by the end of June 2024. Those who receive direct deposits can expect to receive their refunds before June 19.

In addition to the tax refunds, relief payments of $500.00 USD or $1000.00 USD will be available to New Mexicans who do not qualify for the above refunds. This includes individuals who owe state taxes. However, these refunds can only be used to offset tax obligations for fiscal year 2021.

It is important to note that if a resident has changed their banking information since submitting their declaration form, they will receive a check in the mail. This is because the refund is based on the information provided on the 2021 PIT form.

The state of New Mexico aims to provide financial relief to its residents through these tax refunds and stimulus payments. Eligible residents are encouraged to submit their PIT return forms or wait for their refunds to be processed. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden brought on by the ongoing pandemic and assist residents in rebuilding their lives.

