New Migration Measures Implemented by Cuban Authorities to Strengthen Ties with Nationals Abroad

Title: Cuban Authorities Implement New Measures to Strengthen Ties with Nationals Abroad

Date: July 1, 2023

Cuban authorities have officially implemented three new migratory-consular measures that were announced in May. These measures, aimed at strengthening ties with Cuban nationals residing abroad, include extending the validity of passports, equating the length of stay in Cuba for Cubans residing abroad and their foreign relatives, and requiring people who emigrated before January 1, 1971, to present their Cuban passports when entering the country.

The new provisions, which entered into force on July 1, include extending the validity of the current passport from six to ten years for Cuban citizens aged 16 and older, and setting it at five years for minors. This move aims to reduce the paperwork and cost associated with passport renewals and aligns with the continuous effort to strengthen Cuba’s connection with its nationals abroad.

Furthermore, the time of stay in Cuba for Cubans permanently residing abroad, known as “emigrants,” has been equated to match that of foreigners visiting the country. Previously, emigrants could stay in Cuba for a shorter period, but now they can spend up to a year in the country. This change is particularly significant for emigrants who have married foreign citizens and have families, as it allows the entire family to stay together for an extended period without any issues.

The decision to require people who emigrated before 1971 to present their Cuban passports when entering Cuba is in accordance with the provisions of the 2019 Constitution of the Republic, approved in a popular referendum. This requirement aims to ensure the effective recognition of citizenship and prioritize the principles outlined in the constitution.

During a televised program called Mesa Redonda in May, Colonel Mario Méndez Mayedo and Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, officials from the Ministry of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners of the MININT (DIIE) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) respectively, clarified the public’s doubts regarding the new measures.

According to Soberón Guzmán, these measures were adopted to protect and strengthen the relationship with Cuban nationals abroad. The government has been actively following the path taken in the 1978 Dialogue, which aimed to reestablish ties with the Cuban community abroad. Over the years, various measures have been implemented to facilitate travel, encourage return visits, and increase the participation of Cubans residing abroad in the economic, social, and political aspects of their home country.

Although these measures have been well-received by the public, some concerns were raised regarding the extension of passport validity. Soberón Guzmán clarified that the new ten-year passport measure will only apply to passports issued from July 1, 2023, onwards. Existing six-year passports will remain valid until their expiration dates, and both six-year and ten-year passports will coexist until the first semester of 2029.

The implementation of these measures emphasizes Cuba’s commitment to strengthening ties with its nationals abroad. The government acknowledges the importance of maintaining close connections with its diaspora and aims to facilitate travel, reunions, and participation in the country’s development for all Cubans, both at home and abroad.

Note: The content of this news article is based on the information provided by Cuban authorities during the television program Mesa Redonda in May and aims to inform the public about the new migratory-consular measures implemented on July 1, 2023.