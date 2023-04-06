On the morning of this Holy Thursday, April 6, it became known that the Baloto Revancha fell in Valledupar. The ballot played on Wednesday night and left as award a sum of $5.700 million.

In total, 14,766 people gained in the country, however, in the capital of Cesar the jackpot fell ($5.700 million).

The winning numbers were made up as follows: 22 – 04 – 05 – 29 – 18 in Super Ballot 02.

This is the second time in all of history that the Baloto Revancha falls in the city. The first lucky one won $46 billion in August 2022.