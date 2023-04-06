Home News New millionaire! The Baloto Rematch fell in Valledupar
News

New millionaire! The Baloto Rematch fell in Valledupar

by admin
New millionaire! The Baloto Rematch fell in Valledupar

On the morning of this Holy Thursday, April 6, it became known that the Baloto Revancha fell in Valledupar. The ballot played on Wednesday night and left as award a sum of $5.700 million.

In total, 14,766 people gained in the country, however, in the capital of Cesar the jackpot fell ($5.700 million).

The winning numbers were made up as follows: 22 – 04 – 05 – 29 – 18 in Super Ballot 02.

This is the second time in all of history that the Baloto Revancha falls in the city. The first lucky one won $46 billion in August 2022.

See also  Xi'an epidemic basically blocks community-level spread of the Shenzhen epidemic, the source of the epidemic in Shenzhen is temporarily unclear | new crown pneumonia

You may also like

Top 10 monster books for kids

Itaipu Tourist Complex will remain open during Holy...

Holy Thursday, a tradition of love

Contribution to Barracella companies in active service: applications...

LYNX WHO SHOT HIS FRIEND WAS RECEIVED VIRTUALLY...

They will impute charges to the TikToker that...

Chinese female college student kidnapped and killed in...

Deutsche Bank and derivatives: an old story

“Semana Santa” new song by Marcelo Gabriel that...

This is how they would mobilize production and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy