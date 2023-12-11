New night train between Berlin, Paris and Brussels leaves for the first time on Monday

© IMAGO/Arnulf Hettrich

A new night train will leave the German capital Berlin for Brussels and Paris on Monday evening.

Half of the night train heads towards Brussels, the other half towards Paris. Initially the train will run three times a week, but the intention is to run daily from October next year. The connection is operated by Deutsche Bahn, the Austrian railway company ÖBB, the French railway company SNCF and NMBS.

The first trip of the new connection departs on Monday evening. In Berlin, the night train is waved goodbye by German Transport Minister Volker Wissing and the boss of Deutsche Bahn, Richard Lutz. The connection is part of the ÖBB Nightjet brand.

According to Deutsche Bahn, many people have already booked a ride during the holiday period. Night trains are on the rise throughout Europe.

The Nightjet is not the first night train between Brussels and Berlin. A night train has been running between the two capitals since the end of May, operated by the Dutch-Belgian railway company European Sleeper.

