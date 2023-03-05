Home News New online course on Lands Design for Rhino
News

New online course on Lands Design for Rhino

by admin
New online course on Lands Design for Rhino

Lands Design is a powerful tool for creating 2D layouts, 3D models, images and videos aimed at landscapers. It also offers tools for adding vertical gardens, roof gardens, and landscaping to architectural and civil engineering projects.

The course is completely free. However, if you would like an official certificate, please follow the instructions below:

1- Submit your final project, what you have developed during the course.

2- Make the payment for the certificate.

50% discount on the price of the certificate (valid until October 31, 2022), with the code: LANDS50.

After purchasing the certificate, one of our instructors will evaluate your project. If it is correct, you will receive the certificate of course completion.

See also  Twelve-year-old from Aosta invested in a motorcycle in Montjovet seriously in hospital

You may also like

Ariana DeBose and Amanda Seyfried in a new...

Judge who was a victim of theft in...

Fire in the barracks, one dead and one...

Citizen participation is a right of all

The art that heals. The museums of Brescia...

Demolition of the Olympic swimming pools reached 95%.

Florence, the first photo of Conte-Schlein-Landini at the...

They offer a reward for information that allows...

My mission in Brazil is not over, announces...

Here is the future growth trajectory of green...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy