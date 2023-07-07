New online landing page for future missionaries

Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 / 2

Scarica foto

Have you ever thought about doing a mission? Or do you know someone who wants to serve?

The Savior taught, “If ye desire to serve God, ye are called to the work” (see Doctrine and Covenants 4:3).

The Church has created a new one landing page on ChurchofJesusChrist.org for youth and adults interested in serving a mission. Parents and leaders are also encouraged to visit the site.

The Missionary Service landing page helps people learn about the types of missionary service the Church offers, find answers to questions, and begin the process of preparing for a mission. If you are a parent or leader, this information can help you better support future missionaries.

Also available from this site is quick access to the online recommender system, information on dress and grooming, Preach My Gospel, Missionary Portal, Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ, and the Gospel Library.

serves a missionThe new online landing page for missionaries helps people discover what types of missionary service the Church offers, find answers to questions, and begin the process of preparing for and serving a mission.Download Photo

President Russell M. Nelson he said: “Today I strongly reaffirm that the Lord has asked every worthy and capable young man to prepare for and carry out a mission. For young Latter-day Saint men, missionary service is a priesthood responsibility. […]

For you too, young and capable sisters, mission is a powerful but optional opportunity. We love sister missionaries and welcome them wholeheartedly. Your contribution to this work is magnificent! Pray to know if the Lord wants you to serve a mission, and the Holy Ghost will respond in your heart and mind.

Dear young friends, each of you is essential to the Lord. He has kept you in reserve until now so that you can help gather Israel. Your decision to serve a mission, whether one of proselytizing or one of service, will bless you and so many others. We also welcome senior couples who are ready to serve when their circumstances permit. Their commitment is simply irreplaceable” (see “Preach the gospel of peace,” April 2022 general conference).

Learn more about encouraging or preparing to serve now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

