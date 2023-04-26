New Opportunities and New Challenges for Using Data to Make Decisions, Use Data to Govern, and Use Data to Innovate

City Express News On April 25, the National Bureau of Statistics of China held the 4th China Plenary Session of the United Nations World Data Forum in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province with the theme of “New Opportunities and New Challenges for Using Data to Make Decisions, Use Data to Govern, and Use Data to Innovate”. Kang Yi, secretary of the party group and director of the National Bureau of Statistics of China, attended the meeting and delivered a keynote speech. Li Junhua, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, attended the meeting. Lin Tao, member of the party group and deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics of China attended the meeting, and Mao Shengyong, member of the party group and deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics of China, presided over the meeting.

Kang Yi pointed out that data, as a basic strategic resource, an important productivity, and a key factor of production, has profoundly changed the global economic operation mechanism and social production and lifestyle, and has expanded new space and added new opportunities for improving national governance capabilities and promoting global sustainable development. Kinetic energy has brought opportunities and challenges to government statistical work. Using data to make decisions, use data to govern, and use data to innovate has gradually become the general consensus and positive action of all countries.

Kang Yi emphasized that the National Bureau of Statistics of China follows the trend of digitalization, deeply promotes statistical modernization reform, continuously optimizes statistical monitoring and analysis, accelerates the promotion of statistical digital transformation, and actively carries out statistical foreign exchanges. A series of beneficial explorations and practices have been carried out in data cooperation and other aspects, making positive contributions to promoting the progress of global statistics. In the future, we will further strengthen the integration, sharing, openness, development and utilization of data resources, strengthen the monitoring of the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and strive to contribute wisdom to global data and statistical capacity building.

At the China Plenary Session, Steffen Schwanst, Director of the United Nations Statistics Division, commented on the keynote report, affirmed the achievements of the Chinese government statistical agencies in the field of data innovation and cooperation, and expressed the positive efforts of the National Bureau of Statistics of China grateful. Wu Shengfeng, director of Zhejiang Provincial Bureau of Statistics, Liu Tanren, vice president of SF Technology Co., Ltd., Fu Haishan, director of the Development Data Bureau of the World Bank, Rachel Bivin, director of the Statistics Division of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, and Guo Huadong, director of the International Research Center for Big Data for Sustainable Development , Liu Qiao, dean of Guanghua School of Management, Peking University, were invited to make speeches entitled “Government Digital Transformation: Zhejiang Experience”, “Big Data Helps Enterprise Transformation and Development”, “China‘s Poverty Monitoring and Poverty Alleviation: Enlightenment to Developing Countries”, “For Happiness Statistics for Development: Statistical Monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals in the Asia-Pacific Region”, “Big Earth Data Drives the Realization of the Sustainable Development Goals”, “‘Beyond GDP’: Developing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Monitoring and Evaluation Indicator System Based on New Development Concepts”, Chang Qide, Coordinator of the United Nations in China, Ayash Khalaf, Secretary-General of the Moroccan Higher Planning Committee, Wang Xiaojun, Dean of the School of Statistics of Renmin University of China, Jiang Xiheng, Director of the International Cooperation Bureau of the Development Research Center of the State Council of China, President-elect of the International Statistical Institute and Michigan State University He Xuming, dean of the Statistics Department of the University, and Zhan Lei, deputy director of the Cambodian National Bureau of Statistics, made corresponding comments.

About 800 representatives from international organizations such as the United Nations and their offices in China, government statistics and data management departments, domestic and foreign academic institutions, domestic government departments, and business circles attended the meeting.

