In order to cope with this change, innovative technologies are required, such as quantum technology. The Innovation Day of the Industry Division of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, April 12, from 4 p.m. in the Palais Kaufmännischer Verein in Linz will focus on the opportunities, challenges and industrial relevance of quantum technology. Speakers are Thomas Monz and Markus Aspelmeyer. Registration: [email protected] or by telephone: 05 909094251.
