(Original Title: New Opportunities, New Development and New Future——Peng Dan, President of the Institute of International Economic Strategy, was invited to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023)

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023, which has attracted worldwide attention, kicked off in Boao Town, Qionghai City, Hainan Province from March 28th to 31st. The theme of this forum is “Uncertain World: Unity and Cooperation to Meet Challenges, Openness and Inclusiveness to Promote Development”. Facing unfavorable factors such as geopolitical conflicts and the rise of “anti-globalization”, how to promote the recovery of the world economy after the epidemic , this forum invites leaders from all walks of life in politics, business, and academia from all over the world to collide with wisdom and ideas, build consensus, and promote the prosperity and development of the Asian region and the world.

Photo: Boao Forum for Asia

As a think tank serving global enterprises, a senior platinum member of the Boao Forum for Asia, a representative who has made outstanding contributions to promoting international bilateral and multilateral trade cooperation and international peace, the president of the International Economic Strategy Research Institute, the honorary chairman of the China Health and Poverty Alleviation Project Council, and the National Youth Peng Dan, member of the Standing Committee of the United Nations, was kindly invited by the Organizing Committee of the Forum to attend the four-day grand event in Boao, Hainan.

It is understood that this year’s annual conference is the first to be held entirely offline since the COVID-19 pandemic, with four sections of “development and inclusiveness”, “governance and security”, “regional and global”, and “present and future” Topics include regional cooperation in Asia, carbon neutrality, global green energy, climate change, digital economy, etc. In view of the recent hot spots, topics such as artificial intelligence, development and security have also been added, and it is committed to promoting the opportunities for economic integration and sustainable development in Asia. The Institute of International Economic Strategies makes full use of the Boao Forum, an international exchange and cooperation platform, to actively participate in topic discussions, and at the same time absorb the latest ideas and ideas, and make friends with talents from all walks of life around the world.

Pictured: Peng Dan, President of the Institute of International Economic Strategy, at the forum venue

Dean Peng Dan said that it provides important epistemology and methodology for all countries in the world to join hands to meet challenges and create a future through cooperation, and fully demonstrates China‘s firm determination and courage to maintain world peace, promote common development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Pictured: Peng Dan, President of the Institute of International Economic Strategy, at the forum venue

During the four days, Dean Peng Dan was invited to participate in many major forums such as the new pattern of the industrial chain and supply chain, the roundtable of private entrepreneurs, the dialogue between Chinese and American entrepreneurs, the dialogue between Chinese and European entrepreneurs, and the symposium between the Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire and entrepreneurs. During the meeting, Dean Peng Dan met with Ban Ki-moon, former secretary-general of the United Nations and chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia; Arroyo, the former president of the Philippines; Shipley; former member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Li Baodong, Secretary-General of the Boao Forum for Asia Council, and many other guests from the political and business circles held cordial talks and exchanged ideas with them, and at the same time deepened close cooperation with friends in various fields to achieve common prosperity and win-win results , and jointly build a community of shared future for global enterprises.

Pictured: Peng Dan, Director of the Institute of International Economic Strategy, accepting media interviews

While attending the forum, Dean Peng Dan also accepted on-site interviews from journalists from CCTV, People.cn, Hainan Daily, and Qiongdao TV Station.

Pictured: Peng Dan, President of the Institute of International Economic Strategy, at the forum venue

It is understood that at present, the Institute of International Economic Strategy has five branches in Europe, Eurasia, Asia-Pacific, America, Africa and the Middle East. The main task of the research institute is to rely on a strong team of experts and consultants to explore the problems of the development of small, medium and micro enterprises under the new economic situation from multiple perspectives and to provide scientific decision-making support for the healthy development of enterprises; to promote culture and combine international advanced experience, Discuss the new impetus and new resources for enterprise development under the new situation, and provide development opportunities such as shareholding cooperation, technical cooperation, and resource sharing. Internationalization experts and consultants are the main body of the Institute (including international experts who have won the Nobel Prize and former presidents of various countries, etc.), which can provide many companies around the world with good methods, good experience, and good policies to go global. Enterprises are the ultimate service objects of the institute, and “research + dissemination + cooperation” is the main service model of the institute.

The Institute of International Economic Strategy, based on the successful experience of international global enterprises and a strong team of consultants and experts, will make full use of the advantages of global political and business resources accumulated over the years, the advantages of global supply chain resources, and the advantages of global online and offline channel resources , the resource advantages of the global operation management system, global branches and global human resources advantages, through internal introduction and external connection, gather and integrate global high-quality research resources, and continuously improve the level and level of serving the international strategy of enterprises.

Source of this article: Financial Report Network