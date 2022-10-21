UDINE. “In light of the worsening of the energy emergency that has been affecting families and businesses for months now, I signed an ordinance today in which it is established that from Monday 24 October, the day in which the heating is scheduled to be switched on, to 31 March in Udine there will be an obligation for bars and shops to keep the entrance doors facing the street closed ».

With a note, the mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini, confirmed the launch of the new municipal ordinance. “With this measure – explains the mayor of the Friulian capital – in addition to reducing consumption, we want to limit emissions of pollutants from the atmosphere and, at the same time, ensure that certain good energy saving practices become the norm”.

Fontanini then specifies that he “would like to thank the economic categories and merchants from now on, who I am sure will understand the logic and importance of this provision and will be ready to collaborate, thus giving their direct contribution to reducing the impact of this difficult phase. on our city community, ”he adds.

It is not a simple invitation, mind you: administrative penalties ranging from 25 to 500 euros are envisaged for offenders.