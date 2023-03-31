In Medellín, a humanitarian information point for refugees and migrants was set up, located in the North Terminal, so that this population can access orientation and route activation. This place offers extensive care aimed at people in a situation of human mobility who transit daily in the terminal.

The point has first aid, general medicine, protection for children and women, psychosocial care, humanitarian transport tickets, delivery of personal hygiene kits, registration to obtain legal documentation, safe referrals for those who need them, internet access, among other benefits.

Where does the strategy come from?

This is an inter-institutional scenario that was created under the proposal of humanitarian organizations financed by international cooperation, such as UNHCR, OIM, IRC (International Rescue Committee) and Fundación Unimédicos, in coordination with Terminales de Medellín, with the approval of the mayor’s office. The idea is to allow migrants to safely and comprehensively access basic and essential services for survival.

From this space, the population will be redirected to the offer of the “Intégrate” center, which offers different programs and alternatives for migrants who stay in the city permanently. This integrated center is located in the Los Angeles neighborhood (Calle 59 # 45 – 53)

The point is attended by various international cooperation organizations, with trained professionals who have prior knowledge of the population and its needs.

North Terminal

The Northern Transport Terminal plays a fundamental role for the migrant, refugee and returnee population. In the same way, for those who continue their transit to other destinations in the department and the country through land transport. According to data from the entity, it is estimated that around 500 migrants pass through the terminal daily.

Medellín, as a receiving city, supports these processes that aim to build an inclusive city and opportunities for everyone.