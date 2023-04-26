New parenting practices based on respect, care and protection of early childhood, shared Comfacauca – news

Tools to strengthen family ties and educational processes.

With the aim of providing and making known different tools that from child psychology, conscious discipline and neuroscience allow strengthening family ties and educational processes, the Comfacauca Training service, in alliance with the En Mente parenting school, developed, in the Events room of the Pisojé Recreational Center, the workshops: Respectful and purposeful parenting, and Safe and emotionally connected classrooms.

In these conferences, in which more than 900 people participated, the psychologists Juana Morales and Cecilia Zuleta, founders of the ‘En Mente’ school, provided members and the community in general with tools to raise awareness, identify and accept new ways to deal with the upbringing, education of children and/or children in care.

Likewise, through the Safe and Emotionally Connected Classrooms workshop, the participants learned important data for the construction of environments that favor the development of skills and learning, allowing healthy bonds to be strengthened.

For Comfacauca it is very important to provide parents and teachers, tools and new parenting practices based on respect, care and protection for early childhood, which is why it organizes this type of activity on a recurring basis.

This was a successful day, indicated Karen Vargas, Comfacauca Training coordinator, “the attendance was magnificent and allowed each one of the attendees to take home important lessons about how to improve their parenting and teaching processesthe same ones that we must put into practice with our children, in the classroom or in the family, in order to have and live a calm experience in our formative processes”.

The organization of these workshops, had as an additional purpose, by the Training service, the promotion of workshops, seminars, courses and labor technicians by skills, around the care of dependent people: children and the elderly, a new training area of ​​the Box for its affiliates and community in general.