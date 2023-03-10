Thanks to an inter-administrative agreement between the Mistrató Mayor’s Office and the Mistrató Municipal Road Company, a large bridge was built in the Indigenous Reservation area, in the Puerto de Oro Township over the point known as Batató.

Mayor Jorge Mario Medina Galeano indicated that the work had a value of $546 million.

The opening of the bridge took place a few days ago, and the indigenous community has been able to enjoy and use it with great joy, since this bridge not only improves the communication of the sidewalks in the sector, but also contributes to improving the quality of life of all the inhabitants of this sector of the municipality of Mistrató.

This bridge is more than just a structure. It is a vital connection that will allow people to move around more safely and comfortably, which will improve mobility and accessibility in the area. In addition, it will allow people from the indigenous community to access essential services and opportunities that were previously difficult to reach.

“We are excited about the positive impact this bridge will have on the lives of this beautiful community. I want to thank all the people who were part of the construction of this beautiful and efficient bridge and the entire team of our City Hall for their hard work and dedication to make this project possible. We hope that this bridge will be a symbol of unity and progress for the indigenous community and that it will continue to connect them for many more generations to come”, commented the Mayor of Mistrató, Jorge Mario Medina Galeano.

The Mayor also informed the community that it was affected by the river avenue and that it destroyed several bridges from the upper part of San Antonio del Chamí and along the banks of the San Juan river on January 14, that the affected points will be intervened by the Government of Risaralda, through an agreement where the National Risk and Disaster Unit, will transfer the resources to carry out the repair and construction of 12 pedestrian bridges. Management carried out by the Municipal Mayor hand in hand with the Government of Risaralda.

The Mayor’s Office and the Municipal Planning Secretariat will be very attentive to the execution of these works, so that the pedestrian crossing can be enabled soon, which will benefit a large part of the community of the Corregimiento de San Antonio del Chamí and surrounding villages belonging to the Indigenous Reservation. .