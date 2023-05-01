New Petro ministers have already been installed

Gustavo Petro took office this Monday seven new ministers, appointed last Wednesday in the first major crisis of his cabinet to give impetus to his social proposals.

The changes occur in the ministries of the Interior, Finance, Health, Agriculture, Transportation, Science and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), as well as in the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic (Dapre).

Most of the new ministers are people close to the president and some of them even worked with Petro when he was mayor of Bogotá, between 2012 and 2015.

“The vast majority of you lead a life of political struggles, discussions, debates, several in the Congress of the Republic, others in other instances, with many of you we have been together for years, also in the vicissitudes of a political struggle It’s not over yet, but now it’s been good,” said the president.

Who is Luis Fernando Velasco, Petro’s new Minister of the Interior?

new members of the ministerial cabinet that will have Gustavo Petroto process the reforms and projects that are underway for Colombia.

Born in Popayan, Luis Fernando Velasco He served as the Presidential Advisor for the Regions and was also in charge of the UNGRD. By profession he is a lawyer from the University of Cauca, with a master’s degree in Government and Public Administration from the Menéndez Pelayo International University.

He was also in the Congress of the republic in two legislative periods, one from 1998 to 2006 and the other from 2006 to 2022. Within this period he was a representative to the Chamber and then a senator, respectively. In addition, he was president of the corporation between 2015 and 2016.

Who is Ricardo Bonilla, the new Minister of Finance?

With the acceptance of Ocampo’s resignation, he enters the direction of the Ministry Ricardo Bonilla, who would be one of the men close to Petro during his management in the Bogotá Mayor’s Office.

Bonilla was the former Secretary of Finance of the mayor’s office of the capital of the country during the administration of Petro, who will now replace Ocampo in one of the most transcendental portfolios for the coming months in Colombia in terms of inflation, investment and in the face of a possible economic recession that was already warned for this year.

The new finance minister to date served as president of Findeter, who has studies in economics from the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University, has a specialization in Latin American and Andean Multinational Companies from the Andean Business School, and is also in the process of applying for a Doctorate in Economic Sciences from the University of Rennes.

He has worked extensively in academic work as director of the Development Research Center of the National University, and as a member of the Colombian Academy of Economic Sciences (ACCE).

Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, new Minister of Health

In the midst of the purge carried out by President Gustavo Petro to his ministerial cabinet, Carolina Corcho, Minister of Health, also joins, who like Sandra Urrutia he left office by determination of the head of state who seeks to restructure his forces to win greater support for the reforms that he is advancing in Congress in the areas of health, work and pensions.

Corcho’s departure from the Ministry of Health takes both the public and the political scene by surprise due to the strong defense that President Petro has made in recent months of his role in relation to the health of Colombians. In fact, with his departure, the reform led by the Ministry of Health would be orphaned after only managing to overcome its first debate in Congress hours ago.

The challenges of Guillermo Jaramillo as the new Ministry of Health

Jaramillo arrives at a time when the health issue is in the public debate. After the constant criticism of the National Government, for the health reform presented, from different sectors they always questioned Carolina Corcho for her radicalism in some of her positions.

Among the immediate challenges of the new Minister of Health, is to collect the Health reform project that was presented in Congress, and seek consensus and support in order for it to be approved.

Who is Jhenifer Mojica, the new Ministry of Agriculture?

Jhénifer Mojica Flórez is the current director of Ethnic Affairs of the Land Restitution Unit, accompanying the administration of Giovani Yule Zape. She is a lawyer and has specialized her work in the protection of human rights. She was deputy director of the Colombian Commission of Jurists (CCJ) and has been part, as a lawyer, of various processes with the Association of Arhuaco Authorities of the Sierra Nevada and the Commission for the Clarification of the Truth.

William Camargo Triana, the new Minister of Transportation

He is an engineer from the Pedagogical and Technological University of Colombia, specializing in transportation at the National University. He has a master’s degree in Urban Planning from the Javeriana University. He currently and currently is pursuing a PhD in Project Management with the Benito Juárez University.

The National Government pointed out that the new minister has extensive experience in sustainable mobility projects in urban, rural and regional areas.

Additionally, he has worked in the formulation, design, monitoring and implementation of projects related to territorial ordering, urban and regional planning, transit, transport, mobility and Intelligent Transport Systems (SIT).

It should be remembered that Camargo Triana was Planning and Mobility in the Bogotá Mayor’s Office during the Petro government. In addition, he was director of the Urban Development Institute (IDU) at the time.

Who is Yesenia Olaya, the new Minister of Science?

Yesenia Olaya Requene, who was born in the Colombian Pacific, exactly in Tumaco, Nariño, is a PhD in Anthropology from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, where she also completed a master’s degree in Pedagogy. Her professional training began in public education, at the University of Caldas, where she graduated as a Sociologist.

She has served as academic coordinator of the Certificate in Afro-Latin American Studies of the Afro-Latin American Research Institute at Harvard University.

She has extensive experience as a researcher in the field of Afro-Latin American studies and inclusive education, among others. She is currently Vice Minister of Talent and Social Appropriation of Knowledge of Minciencias.

Before being appointed by the president as Arturo Luna’s replacement, Olaya served as vice minister.

During her professional career, Yesenia Olaya has led the inclusion and academic training of students from 26 countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe, including social leaders, public officials, undergraduate and graduate students, in the field of Afro-Latin American studies. Without a doubt, a great trajectory that will be of great contribution to the work that is being carried out by Minciencias.

Mauricio Lizcano passes to the Ministry of ICT

Mauricio Lizcano, who had been serving as the Director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic (DAPRE), is the new person appointed to lead this portfolio. It is important to highlight that Lizcano comes from being a congressman of the republic in previous governments.

This new stage of the government will be a stage in which we work closely with the Government

The former senator comes to replace Sandra Urrutia, who from the position of President Gustavo Petro had been in charge of this ministry, and to whom the president accepted his resignation, as happened in the ministry of finance, transportation, health, among others.