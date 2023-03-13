Following the sudden bankruptcy of two US banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the Federal Reserve System on Sunday announced a new plan to ensure that banks meet all the needs of their customers. can

The new program aims to contain the possibility of a bank crisis following the sudden bankruptcy of two banks within 72 hours.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the US government took extraordinary measures to prevent a possible banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank. All depositors of the insolvent institution were assured that they could have immediate access to all their money despite the closure of another major bank.

The US government’s announcement comes amid concerns that the factors that led to the failure of California-based Bank Santa Clara could affect other financial institutions as well.

Bank regulators spent the entire weekend trying to find a buyer for the bank. This is the second biggest failure in the history of a bank. However, efforts to find the buyer appeared unsuccessful on Sunday.

In a sign of the severity of the banking crisis, regulators announced that New York-based Signature Bank had also failed and was being seized on Sunday. With more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third largest bank failure in US history.

All clients of Silicon Valley Bank will be protected and will be able to access their money, the U.S. Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve and the FDIC said Sunday in an effort to boost confidence in the banking system. Measures were also announced aimed at protecting bank customers and curbing large-scale bank withdrawals.

“This move will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to play an important role in protecting deposits and providing access to credit to individuals and businesses in a manner that is robust,” U.S. regulators said in a joint statement. And promote sustainable economic development.’

Under the plan, depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including those whose holdings exceed the $2.5 million insurance limit, will be able to access their money on Monday.

What is the new plan?

According to the news agency Reuters, under the project known as the Da Bank Term Funding Program, loans with a maturity of up to one year will be offered to banks, national savings institutions, credit unions and other depository institutions. Highlights of the Federal Reserve’s program include the following measures:

End of pressure

The Federal Reserve last year raised rates from near zero a year ago to a range of 4.75-4.50 last year to combat inflation hitting a 40-year high.

This drove down bond prices, including those of older vintage Treasuries held by most banks, and was a major factor in Silicon Bank’s failure to raise funds, leading to the bank’s collapse. Officials fear that other banks may soon face a similar situation.

The Federal Reserve says the BTFP will be an additional source of capital against large securities. In this way, institutions will not need to sell these securities in difficult times.

The loan will not require collateral placed at less than market value. A key feature of the program is acceptable loan protection. Among others, U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities will be given equal value, i.e., the values ​​of open market bonds that were affected in the year after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, including the bank’s borrowing from the central bank. In this case, reduction will not be made.

The same collateral conditions will apply to loans taken from the Fed’s ‘discount window’. This is a traditional lender’s last resort facility. Generally the loan amount was governed by the market value of the collateral pledged.

Loans for one year

Under the new facility, loans of up to one year will be given. Borrowers can prepay loans without penalty. The loan can be repaid early till 11 March 2024.