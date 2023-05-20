New podcast episode: Better communication between man and machine through wearable sensor systems | TUCcurrent

TUC current

In the podcast special “Human-Machine-Togetherness”, presenter Lara-Lena Gödde talks to Prof. Dr. Olfa Kanoun and Prof. Dr. Stephan Odenwald from Chemnitz University of Technology on the importance of mobile sensors for communication with robots and other machines

Prof. Dr. Olfa Kanoun, holder of the professorship for measurement and sensor technology at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC), and Prof. Dr. Stephan Odenwald, owner of the Professorship of sports equipment technology the TUC, give in the current episode of the Podcast Specials “Human-Machine Togetherness” Insights into their long-term research cooperation. It becomes clear that advanced sensors are at best interdisciplinary. Because the development begins with materials that are comfortable to wear and unobtrusive, and extends to the corresponding software development to study designs for testing new types of sensors.

Most of us are familiar with sensor networks worn on the body in the form of (smart) watches or bracelets. These include fitness trackers that record our movements, the daily climbing of stairs, the after-work run and sleep – or the lack of them.

While many people use their fitness trackers again after a short time take off, sensor networks are essential for the interaction between humans and embodied technologies such as robots – and not only in the encounter situation itself. When robots and humans meet, the machines must be able to recognize movements and gestures of the human counterpart. But even before that, when it comes to equipping machines with human-like movements and interpretation processes, these movements must first be recorded. This is significantly more complex than, for example, measuring heart rate and movement speed.

To ensure that the work of the Collaborative Research Center (SFB) “Hybrid Societies” reaches more people – and that the people behind the research also have the opportunity to explain and classify, the has been published since October 9, 2020 Podcast special “Human – Machine – Togetherness”. Special because this podcast is not a new format within the communication portfolio of the TU Chemnitz, but as a mini-series the series “TUCscicast‘ added – now in its third season.

“Mensch-Maschine-Miteinander – a TUCscicast special on the SFB “Hybrid Societies” is produced jointly by the SFB Hybrid Societies, Chemnitz University of Technology and podcastproduceren.de, sister company of the online radio detector.fm, which has been producing high-quality podcasts for Economy, Society and Research The editor of the podcast is Lara-Lena Gödde.

