New Podcast Episode: How Cities Are Transforming | TUCcurrent

In the new episode of "TUCscicast", Prof. Dr. Cecile Sandten from Chemnitz University of Technology and Jun.-Prof. dr Daniela Zupan from the Bauhaus University Weimar on the development of urban space and the city of the future

In the podcast, Prof. Dr. Cecile Sandten (r.) from Chemnitz University of Technology and Jun.-Prof. dr Daniela Zupan from the Bauhaus University Weimar on urban transformation. Photo/graphics: Daniela Zupan (private) and Jacob Müller (Cecile Sandten)/Niklas Schindler

Industrialization has fundamentally changed social life in the cities. The legacy of this formative epoch can still be seen in many places today. It is the sometimes monumental and memorable factories and industrial buildings from the 19th century that have now been converted into lofts, shopping centers or co-working spaces in many cities. An example of this is the old stock spinning mill in Chemnitz, which was one of the largest of its kind in Europe in the 19th century and today houses the university library of Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC). At the same time, such architectural testimonies are also a sign of urban change. But how does such a transformation come about? What drives you? And how could cities develop in the future?

This is what the new episode of the TUCscicast on the future of urban development is all about. For scientific backgrounds, moderator Wieland Mikolajzcyk talks to Dr. Daniela Zupan, holder of the junior professorship European Cities and Urban Heritage at the Bauhaus University Weimar and director of the Institute for European Urban Studies, as well as with Prof. Dr. Cecile Sandten, Professor of English Literature at the TUC.

In her research, Sandten deals with urban transformation processes and this year, together with her colleague Prof. Dr. Stefan Garsztecki, Professor of Cultural and Country Studies in Eastern Central Europe at the TUC, the international conference on “Making the City: Transformative Processes in (Post)Industrial Urban Spaces” in Chemnitz.

The podcast can be listened to in a number of ways:

TU research that catches your ear

The podcast “TUCscicast” is an innovative format of science communication at Chemnitz University of Technology, which was launched in 2018 by the only ongoing discussion podcast of a German university was. The “TUCscicast” is now firmly established in the podcast world and is both the subject of reports and a source for journalistic research. While the episodes of the first season already had an average of over 3,000 listeners per episode, access to the episodes of the fourth season rose to almost 600,000 total views between December 2021 and August 2022.

The media partner podcastproduceren.de in Leipzig is responsible for the technical editing. It is a sister company of the online radio detector.fm, which has been producing high-quality podcasts for business, media, society and research since 2009.

Matthias Fejes

27.07.2023

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

