New podcast episode: What next for cannabis legalization? | TUCcurrent

In the new episode of “TUCscicast”, Prof. Dr. Stephan Mühlig from Chemnitz University of Technology and Dr. Ingo Ilja Michels from the Institute for Addiction Research at the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences on the Federal Government’s key issues paper and new findings from addiction research and therapy

Prof. Dr. Stephan Mühlig (r.) from Chemnitz University of Technology and Dr. In the podcast, Ingo Ilja Michels from the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences talk, among other things, about the Federal Government’s key issues paper on the legalization of cannabis. Photos/montage: Stephan Mühlig (private) and Ingo Ilja Michels (private)/Niklas Schindler

In the spring of 2023, the federal government will have a revised Key issues paper presented for the legalization of cannabis, now they are also slowly becoming more concrete Cannabis Law Plans. The current proposal is based on a two-pillar model, in which it should be possible to purchase cannabis through cannabis associations, so-called “cannabis social clubs”, or after a test phase in licensed specialist shops.

The current episode of the science podcast “TUCscicast” from Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) is about the extent to which the proposal addresses open questions in connection with drug acquisition, consumption and therapy and what the current status of the discussion is. TUCscicast moderator Wieland Mikolajczyk talks to Prof. Dr. Stephan Mühlig, Professor of Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy and Head of the University Outpatient Clinic and Psychosocial Counseling Center in Chemnitz, and Dr. Ingo Ilja Michels from the Institute for Addiction Research at the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences and for many years head of the working group of the federal government’s drug commissioners.

The podcast “TUCscicast” is an innovative format of science communication at Chemnitz University of Technology, which was launched in 2018 by the only ongoing discussion podcast of a German university was. The “TUCscicast” is now firmly established in the podcast world and is both the subject of reports and a source for journalistic research. While the episodes of the first season already had an average of over 3,000 listeners per episode, access to the episodes of the fourth season rose to almost 600,000 total views between December 2021 and August 2022.

The media partner podcastproduceren.de in Leipzig is responsible for the technical editing. It is a sister company of the online radio detector.fm, which has been producing high-quality podcasts for business, media, society and research since 2009.

Matthias Fejes

23.06.2023

