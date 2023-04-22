New President at the head of the North German Mission

The North German Mission based in Bremen has a new President. On Saturday in the Hanseatic city, the delegates at the general assembly of the missionary work unanimously elected Bremen pastor Frank Mühring as chairman of the board, as a spokeswoman for the organization announced. The mission, which was founded almost 190 years ago, now includes evangelical churches in Togo and Ghana, the Bremen Evangelical Church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oldenburg, the Evangelical Reformed Church and the Lippe Regional Church.

Muhring is a parish priest in the Bremen-Oberneuland parish and a member of the leading church committee of the Bremen Evangelical Church. The Bremen pastor replaces Dietmar Arends. The leading theologian of the Lippe regional church was president for ten years and has now no longer run for the office. Mühring was initially elected for six years.

The North German Mission is mainly involved in development and climate policy as well as in theological exchange. According to its General Secretary Heike Jakubeit, the annual budget of the plant is 1.3 million euros. Of this, 60 percent is financed from the membership fees of the six member churches. The rest comes from donations, bequests and other income.