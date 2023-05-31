Home » New President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sworn in – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive news in one click
Bola Ahmed Tinubu is officially the new president of Nigeria. He was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Abuja before the President of the Supreme Court Olukayode Ariwoola.

The investiture ceremony took place in the presence of several personalities and Heads of State. The 71-year-old former governor of Lagos succeeds Muhammadu Buhari at the head of Africa’s most populous country.

“As President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will discharge my duties and functions honestly, to the best of my abilities, faithfully and in accordance with the Constitution,” Tinubu told the President of the Court. Supreme Olukayode Ariwoola.

Creating a sufficient number of jobs, increasing local production of goods, investing in agriculture and public infrastructure, creating economic opportunities for the poorest and most vulnerable, putting in place a better national security architecture to fight against all forms of insecurity are among its priorities.

To achieve his goals, Bola Tinubu expects to rely on Buhari’s efforts.

Rachel Doubidji

