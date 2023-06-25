Home » New proceedings before the BVerfG
New proceedings before the BVerfG

Friday 06/23/2023

New proceedings before the BVerfG

Proceedings are pending at the BVerfG for an extended unlimited obligation to pay gift tax, which can be significant for the case law of the BFH and with regard to the regulation of Section 363 (2) sentence 2 AO.

In the proceedings, the complainant objects to the extended unlimited gift tax liability. In his opinion, the extended unrestricted inheritance tax and gift tax liability according to Section 2 Paragraph 1 No. 1 Sentence 1 in conjunction with Sentence 2 Letter b ErbStG is unconstitutional and unlawful under Union law. The BFH had dismissed the action (BFH, judgment of October 12, 2022 – II R 5/20 (see our online message of January 19, 2023 with annotation
